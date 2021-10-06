Bossip Video

Following the many cancelled and postponed events throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it’s safe to say awards season is in full swing and making up for lost time.

The highly-anticipated 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards went down on Tuesday, October 5. The event was held at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Center and was hosted by Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean. While a lot of people do tune in to see who wins what awards, most people are looking to see the performances that take place from the biggest artists in the industry right now.

Young Thug, Gunna, Bia, Lil Jon, Baby Keem, Isaiah Rashad, and more all had performances for the evening, proving exactly why they earned their spot on that stage. Nelly, who was honored with the I Am Hip Hop award, also performed, following ini the footsteps in the likes of Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Master P, and others who previously received the honor.

In case you missed it (or just want to watch it again) check out the performances from the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards down below:

Baby Keem – “Family Ties”





Play



Young Thug and Gunna – “Tick Tock,” “Too Easy,” and “Ski”





Play



Isaiah Rashad, Doechii, and Kal Banx – “Wat U Sed” and “From The Garden”





Play



Latto – “Soufside” and “Big Energy”





Play



Bia Gets and Lil Jon – “Whole Lotta Money” and “Bia Bia”





Play



Tobe Nwigwe, Fat, and Nell – “Fye Fye”





Play



Nelly Performs Medley of “E.I.,” “Air Force Ones,” Where the Party At,” “Hot in Herre,” “Dilemma,” and More