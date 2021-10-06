Papa Bear Preciousness: Nicki Minaj Puts On Kung Fu Panda Affair For Her Big Boy’s First Birthday

Nicki Minaj recently offered us a glimpse into the luxurious life of her son, who she affectionately calls “Papa Bear.”

Minaj kicked off this week by dedicating a post to the little boy for his first birthday, revealing images from his lavish party which had a Kung Fu Panda themed party.

“On Sept. 30th you turned 1,” Minaj revealed in her caption before continuing, ” ama is so proud of you, PapaBear. You’re the best boy in the whole wide world. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you. #KungFuPanda”

Nicki also shared a video of Papa Bear getting ready for his party along with several slides of him over the past twelve months developing from an infant into a toddler.

Diddy’s daughters Chance, D’Lila and Jessie were among attendees at the big event.

Looks like Diddy made sure the adults had plenty of Ciroc and DeLeon on deck too

Mama Nicki and Papa Bear got FLY. We love her crystal headdress.

This party looks lit. Nicki reveals the kids in attendance were treated to face painting, making balloons, making headbands, bouncy house and a photo booth. Nicki had so much fun she actually didn’t even remember to cut the cake until almost everyone left! She and hubby Kenneth Petty brought Papa Bear back out in his pajamas to be serenaded and blow out candles. She also took her time opening gifts but when she did, OH BOY!

Looks like Lil Wayne is the GOAT of giftgiving too. Nicki posted to her stories revealing boxes upon boxes of expensive kids clothing and shoes from Balenciaga, Burberry and Givenchy.

Papa Bear is gonna look so fresh.

Happy Birthday Papa Bear! Congrats to Nicki and Kenneth on their beautiful child.