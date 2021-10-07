Bossip Video

Ray J and Princess Love are getting a divorce — for a third time now.

The 40-year-old father and reality star filed for divorce from his wife Princess Love, 37, in Los Angeles Superior Court, TMZ confirmed Wednesday. This news may come as a shocker to fans for two reasons. Firstly, this is the third time they’ve filed for a divorce, and secondly, because Ray J is currently battling a severe case of pneumonia in the hospital as we reported earlier.

According to Ray J’s reps, he’s having trouble breathing and speaking and was placed in the COVID wing despite testing negative five times for the virus. At this time he is receiving oxygen and he says that he feels better upon waking up but quickly deteriorates into labored breaths.

The divorce news seems pretty abrupt, giving Ray’s condition and their reconciliations in the past. Princess first filed for divorce back in 2020, eventually calling it off later in the year. Then, after spending the majority of the quarantine together Ray filed again and called it off and tried to reconcile by moving their family from the west coast to Florida.

Ray J and Princess tied the knot in 2016 and share two beautiful kids together, a son, Epik Ray, 1, and daughter, Melody Love, 3.

Are YOU shocked by this divorce news?