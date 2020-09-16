Here’s What Happened When Ray J Filed For Divorce From Princess Love

Ray J getting princess love to call of the divorce only to turn around and file for divorce is exactly the kind of behavior I expect from someone who said his glasses were unbreakable and then just said "I don't care" when said glasses were broken pic.twitter.com/0eJAIBbq0I — Dicks with coffee (@coffee_dicks) September 14, 2020

Everyone’s buzzing over Cardi & Offset’s looming divorce that’s wayyy less messy than Ray J slapping Princess Love with divorce papers just 4 months after talking her out of divorcing him–whew, that Willie Norwood, Jr. is somethin’ else.

According to reports, the Scoot-E-Bike savant filed to dissolve his 4-year marriage to Princess Love citing “irreconcilable differences.” The Blast, who obtained the documents, reported Ray J’s request for joint custody of the couple’s two children, Epik Ray and Melody Love.

You may remember Princess Love slapping Ray J with divorce papers back in May before dismissing the papers in July without revealing why she changed her mind.

“It’s a very difficult time for both Princess and Ray J and we are asking that we just let them have their privacy as they work through and deal with this very trying situation,” the couple’s rep told PEOPLE at the time.

The couple’s issues spilled onto social media when Princess, who was pregnant at the time, accused her estranged husband of cheating and abandoning her. Ray J publicly pleaded with Princess, even creating a sit-down style show–“The Conversation: Ray J & Princess Love–where Princess actually told Ray J she didn’t love him anymore.

But things seemed to be getting better between Ray & Princess the past few months with Princess promoting Ray J-related projects and even sharing an intimate photo with him on her IG page (that’s is still up).

