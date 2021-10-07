Bossip Video

Baby Keem is going on tour!

Following the release of his breakthrough album The Melodic Blue, and his performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards earlier this week, Baby Keem has announced that he is going on a tour through North American next month.

Starting in Santa Ana, California on November 9 before wrapping in San Francisco on December 3, the rapper is bringing the Melodic Tour to 14 venues across the country.

While there’s no information on whether or not Keem will bring guests along on this tour, fans are obviously hoping for an appearance from his cousin, Kendrick Lamar, who appears on two songs–“range brothers” and “family ties”–on The Melodic Blue. With a date in Los Angeles at The Fonda Theatre and on in Santa Ana, about an hour away, it’s a definite possibility, especially amid rumors the rapper is gearing up to drop his own project.

This tour announcement comes shortly after Baby Keem updated his album to include a new version of “Lost Souls,” now featuring an appearance from Brent Faiyaz, along with the previously released tracks “Hooligan” and “No Sense.”

Pre-sale tickets for the Melodic Tour will be available here starting on Thursday at 1 p.m. local time, with general sale set to follow on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.