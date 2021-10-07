Bossip Video

In celebration of the final season of Insecure, HBO announced today that they will host its fifth and final Insecure Fest block party for the series on October 23 in Los Angeles.

The exclusive screening event will include surprise musical performances, a retrospective photo installation, an interactive preview of Insecure: The Come Up Game and more.

Insecure Fest will be hosted by Crissle West and Francheska Medina of the InsecuriTEA Podcast. The event, inspired by key Insecure themes of music and community, will also include surprise musical performances.

Insecure Fest will give attendees the chance to view an exclusive screening of the season 5 premiere episode and experience a retrospective photo installation that pays homage to the series. Throughout the day, food will be served by local Black-owned vendors including Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen – Slauson. Guests will also have the opportunity to experience an interactive preview of Insecure: The Come Up Game, a rap-based mobile game where users navigate the messy business of adulting with Issa, Molly, Kelli, Tiffany, Lawrence and Chad as their guides.

Of course, COVID protocols will be in place for festival attendees.

“Since day one, HBO has served as the perfect home for our ‘Insecure’ family,” Issa Rae said in a statement. “From the first ‘Inglewood’ first block party in Brooklyn, to taking over a soccer stadium in LA to inspiring our plot lines, the Multicultural Marketing team has set the standard. I’m beyond excited to be in my community, enjoy the music, good vibes and our wonderful supporters for one last time.”

Fans who can’t attend Insecure Fest in person will be able to experience the festival with live coverage via Instagram stories across the @InsecureHBO and @SceneinBlack social handles.

The final season of Insecure premieres exclusively on HBO on Sunday, October 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.