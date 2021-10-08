Bossip Video

Nick Cannon recently revealed that he was being a sneaky Papi! In a clip from an upcoming episode from his daytime show, Nick Cannon, airing Oct. 11, the 40-year-old revealed that he bought cellphones for his twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, for their 10th birthday even after their mom Mariah Carey said a-no-no.

Apparently, Mariah was concerned that her two precious impressionable kids would be searching up their parents’ names on the Internet and finding out all sorts of things including that they have a butt load of new siblings. As you know, Nick now has seven children in total, welcoming three this year — including another set of twins he welcomed earlier this year with Abby De La Rosa.

“My oldest twins Roc and Roe wanted a cell phone at 8,” he begins to tell the audience. “I was all for it but Mariah was like, ‘Uh huh they aren’t going to be Googling us, learning about all their new brothers and sisters, no we aren’t playing.’ “

Now, did Nick did wait for their 10th birthday he confessed but still did it behind mom’s back.

“I respected it at 8 but then we made a deal and said at 10 then they can have it, [but] Mariah still said no,” he continues. “So at 10, I snuck and I still got them the cell phones for their birthday.”

