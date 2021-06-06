Bossip Video

Things between longtime business partners Mariah Carey and Jay-Z might be on the rocks right now.

These rumors all started from an exclusive report by The Sun, which claims the singer left Jay-Z’s Roc Nation–which she signed with in 2017–after a “blazing row” during a meeting about the future of her career.

“Mariah and Jay had an explosive meeting which did not go well at all,” a source close to the situation told The Sun. “She has made it clear she wants nothing more to do with him and has called it quits with Roc Nation. She will formally depart in the next few weeks.” The source added, “It is a shame because they had done some great work in the last few years. But this meeting couldn’t have gone much worse. Mariah has been talking to other managers and thinks she has found someone who she feels has full belief in her as she takes her next steps.”

Carey is said to be working on “a heavily R&B-influenced album” and another world tour set for 2021.

While neither Mariah Carey nor Jay-Z have commented on these reports of her departure or the explosive nature of their meeting, Carey is no longer listed as a represented artist on Roc Nation’s website. So, whatever the status of their personal relationship, the fact that they parted ways professionally seems to already have been proven.

Unsurprisingly, the rumors of a spat between such big stars set the internet on fire, but it could all be a myth. Another source close to the situation told The Daily Mail that claims of a fallout between Mariah and JAY-Z are “simply not true.”

“Mariah’s relationship with Roc Nation ended amicably and Mariah and JAY-Z are on great terms,” said the source.

Knowing Carey, it probably won’t be long before she sets the record straight.