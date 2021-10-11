Bossip Video

Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out against the controversial abortion bill in her home state.

It’s no secret how much pride Meg has for her hometown of Houston, so it’s only right she speak out against the insane constraints the legislators are putting on the bodies of the women who live there.

Texas’ controversial abortion bill prohibits women who are more than six weeks pregnant from terminating their pregnancy–an extremely short timeframe in which a lot of women don’t even know they’re pregnant yet. After the bill was upheld and reinstated by an appeals court this week, Megan Thee Stallion used her performance at the Austin City Limits festival to speak out against the bill and show support for her fellow Texans.

“This middle finger is also to these muthaf***in’ men that want to tell us what the f**k to do with our body,” she told the ACL festival crowd during her set, according to local news station KXAN. “Cuz how the f**k you gonna tell me what to do with my muthaf***in’ body? Drop that s**t.”

She went on to post further about the cause on Instagram after her performance, adding a way for her fans to take part in putting a stop to the abortion ban.

“Y’all know I’m a Texas girl and we deserve better! 🧡,” she wrote. “Politicians want to cut off abortion access and control our bodies, lives, and futures — I’m speaking up. Take action today and text ACCESS to 22422. #BansOffOurBodies.”

That’s right, Meg! One of the most prominent names in Houston speaking out against this bill could have a lasting impact, and hopefully, more artists from the state do the same.