Bossip Video

Fatherhood got festive for Drake this weekend…

Drake celebrated his son Adonis turning 4-years-old with a racing-themed party. Drake went the patois route for his caption: 💖TEACHA💖 MORE LIFE KID

Canada’s heavily influenced by the Caribbean so — yeah.

Adonis has a pretty multicultural background; his mom Sophie Brussaux is French, his Canadian Jewish grandma Sandra (Drake’s mom), grandaddy Dennis Graham from Memphis (Drake’s dad) and a Daddy who speaks fluent HoustonLantaCalabasas along with “TopBoy” British and Jamaican patois.

Meanwhile, we are pretty sure becoming a dad has taught Drake plenty of lessons. The rapper was famously called out by Pusha T back in 2018 for keeping his son’s birth a secret. But those days are far behind him. In recent years Drake has proudly shared numerous milestones for Adonis on social media, including his first day of school and his latest album ‘Certified Lover Boy’ makes multiple references to the child.

The second photo Drake posted was a black and white photo booth style shot that captured Adonis running toward the camera — a motion echoed by the runner emoji Drake used as his caption.

Lil Papi’s definitely got a ton of energy. We’re betting he keeps Drake on his toes.

Drizzy also shared two videos of his son hanging with a costumed Bugs Bunny on his Instagram stories. In the video Bugs wore a Lebron James Space Jam jersey and Adonis led him through the party to a table of popcorn, before handing him a bag of the snack.

Cute right?

Adonis’ mom/Drake’s co-parent, Sophie Brussaux also posted a special birthday dedication to their little boy. “My life truly started 4 years ago,” Brussaux captioned the slideshow of photos. “mon petit Adonis ❤️ joyeux anniversaire”.

The photos included shots from the party, including a snap of Adonis and Bugs, a photobooth picture with Sophie and some of her friends, a video of Adonis skipping alongside his mom at a party, another clip of the pair playing a hand clapping game and a final shot of newborn Adonis breastfeeding.

So sweet and innocent. We can tell that Adonis is truly loved and adored by Drake and Sophie!

Happy Birthday Adonis!