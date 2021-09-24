Bossip Video

Play Aubrey games, win Aubrey prizes!

Drake is riding high in the wake of the release of his new album Certified Lover Boy and apparently he’s in a very celebratory mood. The Canadian rap star was recently spotted by TMZ at the Dave & Busters in Miami alongside a few of his favorite famous friends. Both the toxic trap god Future and Yella Beezy were seen enjoying some scantily-clad scenery as it is reported that 1,000 ladies were in the building. Social media socialite Alexis Skyy was also in attendance.

At some point in the night, said ladies mounting various video game machines and shook what their mommas gave ‘em.

As we’ve seen before, The Boy is all about renting out a big-a** venue to house his gregarious good times. It wasn’t too long ago that we saw him rent Dodger Stadium so that he could take his for-now bae Johanna Leila on a romantic date. We can say for sure that these over-the-top stunts are part of Aubrey’s marketing plan but he definitely has a penchant for spectacle, especially when he’s in album release mode.

