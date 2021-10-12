Bossip Video

Cardi B put on the bashment of ALL bashments to celebrate the closing of her 20s and we’re jealous we weren’t there!

The dancehall-themed party went down at River Studios in Los Angeles last night. Her guest list full of celebrity VIPs were urged to dress for the Dancehall theme. Cardi showed off her post-baby bawwwdyyy in a gold and black bustier and black booty shorts with her hubby Offset rocking a matching outfit.

Later in the night, Cardi B who is half Trinidadian and half Dominican changed outfits into a cheetah print bra and added fishnets to really get her whines and dancehall ticks in — very much on theme! There were plenty of agile celebrities in attendance and popping their pum-pums to dancehall music including Meg THee Stallion, Normani, and Dancehall Queen Spice, who also performed at the huge party.

Singer Ella Mai was also spotted at the event letting her waistline go crazy. She had some moves!

Quavo of the Migos was also there, getting his basement on.

In a clip from the night, we see one of the performers who accompanied Spice, gave Quavo a special experience, daggering him on stage.

One of the most special moments from the night was of Cardi B’s husband Offset gifting her a beautiful home in the Dominican Republic. Offset shared footage of the home that he purchased for her Cardi’s birthday gift and she was so ecstatic, it was really sweet!