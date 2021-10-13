Bossip Video

Thursday’s episode of “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” is tackling colorism within the Latin community and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

Titled Black and Latin: Racism Within, the forthcoming episode of the Facebook Watch show will get heated as the Estefans chat with Amara La Negra and “Queer Eye’s” Karamo Brown. 1 in 4 Hispanics identifies as Afro-Latino and many face discrimination from both their Black and Latin sides, something both Amara and Karamo are at the table to attest to.

During the episode, Karama speaks candidly about how he grappled to accept his Cuban roots as a Black man, while Amara reveals how she experienced racism on the set of a popular television show.

According to Amara, who is Dominican, the “prototype” of a Latina woman looks more like Jennifer Lopez, Salma Haye, and the Estefans, not her, something she’s been made well aware of by casting agents.

“I’ve gone to auditions for novelas for these Latin channels and they’ve told me, ‘We love your energy, your personality—but were looking for someone who looks more Latina!” said Amara on “Red Table Talk: The Estefans.”

SMH!

Watch Amara La Negra speak candidly on casting colorism below.

Later in the episode, Gloria, her daughter Emily Estefan and her niece Lili Estefan break down the difference between Race and Ethnicity.

Tune in for an all-new episode of “Red Table Talk: The Estefans” Thursday, October 14 at 9 am PT/ 12 PM ET on Facebook Watch.

Series Description: The Red Table Talk franchise has emerged as the go-to place to unpack the most compelling social issues of today, giving people all over the world a platform for candid conversations, accountability, healing and redemption. New episodes of the Daytime Emmy and GLAAD Media Awards-nominated series Red Table Talk: The Estefans will continue to highlight the three generations of women, as they come together with family, celebrity guests, experts, and more. No topic is off-limits as the women bring their own opinions, life experiences, and headline generating topics to the iconic table and to their communities.

Production: Red Table Talk: The Estefans is produced by Westbrook Studios with Jada Pinkett Smith, Gloria Estefan, Ellen Rakieten and Miguel Melendez serving as executive producers.