Sterling Shephard, Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown & Ashley Benson Launch McDonald’s “McDelivery Night In” With Uber Eats

McDonald’s & Uber Eats Launch “McDelivery Night In” Event Across Six Continents

Sterling Shephard said he’s looking forward to sharing his love of Mickey D’s with his one-year-old daughter.

“I grew up on McDonald’s,” he told BOSSIP. “I used to eat McDonald’s after every single football game. So Cali’s going to be eating McDonald’s all the time.”

The New York Giants wide receiver and husband of supermodel Chanel Iman was one of the celebs on hand to launch McDonald’s and Uber Eats’ global “McDelivery Night In” at Chelsea Market Sept. 17.

Also in the crowd was actress Ashley Benson – without partner Cara Delevingne – “Queer Eye’s” Karamo Brown and “The Bachelor’s” JoJo Fletcher and Becca Tilley.

Customers who order McDonald’s through the Uber Eats app after 5 p.m. on Sept 19th are automatically eligible to win an item from the line. There were similar events across the globe.

The fast-food brand also unveiled its “McDelivery Night In” line of merchandise for nights on the sofa – like pajama pants, sweatshirts and socks.

“They have a blanket with a hoodie on it, which is my favorite,” Shepherd said, “some T-shirts and shorts as well.”

Hit the flip for more pics from the launch: