“Marriage Boot Camp” Exclusive: Tuff Blames Monie Love For Failing To Help Launch His Rap Career AFTER He Cheated!!!

Happy Hump Day! We’re so excited that Wednesday is here because now we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition”!

This season four hip hop couples, including rap legends N.O.R.E. and Monie Love and their spouses face the music at Marriage Boot Camp. Dr. Ish Major & Judge Lynn Toler help them confront lies, tears, and denials, but when dark secrets are exposed, will the relationships survive?

We’re super excited to share an exclusive clip from tomorrow’s brand new episode. The clip features Monie Love and her husband Tuff. Watch as Monie reacts to Tuff blaming her for his career stalling when she stopped helping him AFTER catching him cheating on her with multiple women.

Check out the clip below:

That’s a tough one. Ladies do you think you could still help your husband further his business after being betrayed? We’re not saying he has a valid argument, but some folks (cheating men mostly) would say that it would be in the best interest of their family to continue to help a straying husband if it helps the family continue to make money. Do you think Tuff is in the wrong for saying he would leave “Marriage Boot Camp” without Monie based on this argument?

“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” returns with a new episode Thursday, October 14 at 9PM EST on WeTV. Will you be watching?