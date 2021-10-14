Bossip Video

Neil deGrasse Tyson is providing some more insight into what extra-terrestrial beings do and do not want to be called following an interesting declaration from Demi Lovato.

The former Disney channel star recently encouraged their followers to not use the word “aliens” when talking about extraterrestrials, saying that they think it’s offensive. Now, Neil deGrasse Tyson is speaking out, saying the opposite.

The astrophysicist and planetary scientist spoke to TMZ this week, impliinng that it’s not in our best interests to worry about such a thing when planet Earth has yet to make documented contact with any sort of alien life.

“All the aliens I’ve ever met, they have no feelings,” deGrasse Tyson said in the clip. “So to be worried about offending them by calling them an alien… What is [Demi] thinking is going on in the head of species of life from another planet? I mean, I know it’s very considerate… But really?”

This all came about during a recent episode of the Unidentified with Demi Lovato series, where the Grammy-nominated singer explained their thoughts on why the word shouldn’t be used when referring to extraterrestrials.

“I think that we have to stop calling them aliens because aliens is a derogatory term for anything,” Lovato said. “That’s why I like to call them ETs!”

As for how he refers to extraterrestrial life, deGrasse suggested a simple prefix to the word “aliens” could solve any concerns.

“I, just to be specific, always say ‘space aliens.’ And then, what we used to call aliens on earth—undocumented immigrants—that’s what the new term is for them,” he explained. “I’m all in on that, so what that means is if we all do that the only invocation of the word alien is for creatures from outer space that want to kill us all.”

See what he has to say, in full, down below: