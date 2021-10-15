“Family Or Fiancé” Exclusive: JD Quit Football To Focus On Sayyora Full Time

We may have gotten a break from all of the “Family or Fiancé” drama last week but don’t you worry there is plenty more this week.

This week’s “Family Or Fiancé” picks back up with an interracial couple – Sayyora and JD and all of their trust issues. In the clip below, JD describes neglecting his football career to focus on Sayorra full time. She also reveals the strain put on her as the sole breadwinner. Sayorra makes money posting sexy photos for subscribers.

Check out the clip below:

Play

Here’s the full episode description:

After a bride was unfaithful early in their relationship, the groom now battles with extreme jealousy and control issues that have her family worried for her emotional well-being. In addition, her cultural traditions clash with his ambitions.

This one looks like a DOOZY! We can’t wait for the episode to get the full backstory on what happened when she cheated. Also it seems like a recipe for disaster that she makes a living showing off photos of her body when her fiancé has such trust issues, and not without cause!

“Family Or Fiancé” “Sayyora and JD: First Comes Love, Then Comes Jealousy” airs on Saturday, October 16 at 10pm ET/PT on OWN.

Will you be watching?