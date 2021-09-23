“Family Or Fiancé” Exclusive: Monique And Sammy Run Their Successful Business Together, But Is Work Ruining Their Relationsip? [VIDEO]

Have you ever worked with your significant other?

On this Saturday’s episode of “Family Or Fiancé” we meet a couple hustling to balance their bustling business as they prepare to take their relationship to new heights. We’ve got an exclusive preview clip for your viewing pleasure.

In this clip, the couple sits down with Tracy to unpack their intimacy issues. Monique and Sammy are struggling to balance their work-life and love life.

Watch the clip below:





Play



Wow. Sammy really seems to be struggling. Is this a red flag for Monique? Would you freak out if your fiancé WALKED out of a therapy session ahead of your wedding?

Here’s a synopsis of the episode:

A power couple in the restaurant industry yearns to find more intimacy in their relationship before saying “I do.” But while the bride turns to her sister for comfort, the groom fantasizes about keeping her family permanently out of their business.

“Monique and Sammy: Mixing Business and Pleasure” premieres on Saturday, September 25 at 10pm ET/PT