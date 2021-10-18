Bossip Video

Happy Birthday to singer and YouTube star Queen Naija. The 26-year-old not only kicked off a tour yesterday in Atlanta, but she also celebrated her birthday, receiving a thoughtful surprise from the father of her son in front of fans.

Queen’s surprise came immediately after she left the stage at her Atlanta concert. The star’s boyfriend Clarence walked her outside with her eyes covered to reveal a Jeep which was apparently Queen’s dream car.

According to fan pages, the Jeep is a 2022 Rubicon. To make the surprise even sweeter, Clarence packed the new car with luxury gifts. Queen shared photos of herself with her new Jeep and an assortment of luxury store bags including Prada and Louis Vuitton.

After packing up all of her gifts in her new car, Queen and Clarence headed home where she let fans know how appreciative she was of him.

“I’m home from my show. Had a wonderful birthday, as you can see I got a bunch of gifts back that –that’s the biggest gift right there.” Queen said while putting the camera on Clarence.

Queen, who said she felt special on her day, also noted her boyfriend’s thoughtful gift giving.

He definitely did that.. made my birthday special like he always does. I love you @clarencenyc and it’s not about the gifts, it’s about you paying attention. we don’t do this for the LOOKS, we do it for each other.

How sweet, right?? Happy Birthday to her!