Beyoncé and Jay-Z are putting one of their properties on the market.

Just a few months after it caught on fire, the Carters have put their New Orleans mansion up for sale.

According to reports from TMZ, the 1925 pad could be yours for just $4,450,000. The 13,292 square foot home is equipped with 7-bedroom and 8-bathrooms and was originally a Presbyterian church. It has since been retrofitted to not only house the rich and famous, but also hold special events. Nestled in NOLA’s Historic Garden District — and just steps from the main Mardi Gras parade route — the home’s hosted weddings, salons and major recording stars and corporate execs.

Not only has this mansion seen a lot of Bey and Hov, but it’s possible they’ve written some of your favorite songs there. According to the listing, a Grammy winner once said, “I did my best writing ever, while watching the sunset from the rooftop garden!”While the listing doesn’t reveal who said that, we can fill in the blanks.