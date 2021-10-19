Bossip Video

Yesss Salma!

All eyes were on Salma Hayek at the star-studded “Eternals” world premiere where she reminded everyone that she’s the baddest 55-year-old in the multiverse and beyond.

Hayek, who posed for photos with her daughter Valentina on the cosmic carpet, stunned in a revealing Black dress showcasing her thangin’ thangs that immediately shattered social media.

In Marvel’s latest buzzy film, she plays “Ajak”–the spiritual leader of the Eternals who keeps them focused on their mission from the Celestials. As a motherly figure, she’s the only one with the power to communicate with the Celestials.

“Chloé decided to tackle the concept of leadership from the perspective of motherhood… I’m not a mother. I’m an alien. I can’t have kids,” said Hayek in an interview with TotalFilm. “However, my character used to be a man in the comics, now it’s a woman. So instead of just changing the gender, I proposed to [Zhao] to really bring something that is very specific to womanhood.” “I need to guide them into things… we have a mission in life, in the world. A mother also needs to guide her kids,” Hayek continued. “When they misbehave, she will reprimand them, but always from the perspective of motherhood… There’s an empathy to it – although I’m not allowed to have empathy, because I’m an alien. So that makes it interesting…”

“Eternals” follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Salma Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

Chloé Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers. The screen story is by Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Chloé Zhao and Chloé Zhao & Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo.

Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” opens in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021.