Marvel Studios releases the final trailer for their upcoming film, Eternals.

As COVID cases are spiking, Hollywood and the live event market is putting their heads down and trying to stay the course, praying another shutdown doesn’t happen. Fans have tickets to shows, movies, and other live events and are and just trying to get back to their normal life of fun outings after two years of nothing but being stuck in the house.

One Hollywood franchise that was impacted the hardest is Marvel Studios. Every delay shifted their entire storyline back months and some films an entire year. Black Widow finally released on Disney+ and theaters last month, but now, Shang-Chi and Eternals will be the first to hit theaters without an at-home release. While there isn’t a Spider-Man trailer in sight, despite releasing in a few months, Marvel is doubling down on its two upcoming releases.

Shang Chi had its red carpet premiere earlier this week and not one bad review of that film can be found. With that out of the way, Marvel has now released its final trailer for Eternals, in which we finally get a fully polished look at the film.

You can watch the new trailer below and keep your fingers crossed COVID-19 doesn’t delay Spider-Man, which would delay Dr. Strange and everything that follows, as well.

Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” opens in theaters on November 5.