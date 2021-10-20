Bossip Video

It’ll never be enough but the city absolutely had to pay.

Elijah McClain‘s family has been through hell. Their loved one was stolen from them by people who swore to “protect and serve”. There is absolutely no price that will suffice the loss of life but dammit those responsible for that loss have got to try.

According to NYTimes, the city of Aurora, Colorado and the McClain family reached a settlement over the summer that is just now being disclosed to the public. A spokesperson for the city confirmed that a settlement had been reached “in principle” but the inner workings of the deal are still be finalized. No financial information will be publicly available until after all parties sign off.

Sheneen McClain and Lawayne Mosley, Elijah’s parents, filed the lawsuit back in August of 2020 in which 12 police officers, two Fire Department paramedics, the medical director, and the city of Aurora itself were all named as defendants. Whatever number is being agreed to has got to be STEEP.

Mari Newman, the lawyer for Mr. Mosley, said in a statement: “Nothing will bring back his son Elijah, who he loved dearly, but he is hopeful that this settlement with Aurora, and the criminal charges against the officers and medics who killed Elijah, will allow his family and the community to begin to heal.”

Ms. McClain’s attorney Iris Halpern says that Elijah’s mother, “feels that at least some justice has been done” after the settlement, however… “Elijah McClain is not with us, and her family is going to have to live with that forever,” Ms. Halpern said.