Our folks over a NewsOne brought to our attention this disturbing report of 34-year-old Shantel Arnold of Jefferson Parish, Louisiana. On September 20 of this year, the 4’8″ and 100-pound Shantel was attacked by a group of boys. That attack is said to have lasted several minutes as the boys slammed her to the ground and beat her while people stood around watching. Her 71-year-old stepfather Lionel Gray had to chase the unidentified children away.

Clearly, this woman was in need of police protection but all she got was police aggression. According to WWNO, there is now an ongoing internal investigation happening to figure out why the hell a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputy was captured on video brutally slamming Shantel onto the street and ripping her braids out.

Shantel did not file an official police report but she has done interviews with internal affairs.

In the transcript of her interview with an internal affairs investigator, Arnold says: “I’m on my way home. I ain’t make it all the way to the block, the police come out of nowhere, swarming, getting me like, ‘Come here.’ I’m like, ‘What’s going on? I just got beat up by two children, what ya’ll doing?’”

Investigators were told that the officer jumped out of his cruiser and demanded that Shantel talk to him. She says she told the officer that she had just been attacked and was going home. It was then that she was attacked by the bacon-scented bully.

In an interview with the internal affairs investigator, Gray said that Arnold didn’t pull away. “She didn’t have a chance to pull away because, you know, this guy was strong. He grabbed her arm, and some kind of move he made, and she went down to the ground. … So I was walking up to him and he told me, ‘If you come any closer I’m going to kick everybody’s ass out here.’ So, I said … ‘you don’t have to use that type of force on that little woman right there, she’s a midget.’”

In the weeks following this incident, Shantel’s family says that this same deputy has driven by their house multiple times in what they feel like is an effort to intimidate them.

