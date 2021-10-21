Bossip Video

In a crossover none of us saw coming, Cardi B and Penn Badgley are one another’s biggest fans.

During a recently-resurfaced interview promoting the first season of You back in 2019, Penn Badgley opened up about his relationship with social media. During his response, the actor also talked about how much he admires people who naturally gravitate towards it.

“I really admire people like Shay [Mitchell] who have an authentic relationship with [social media],” the actor told MYX Global of his co-star at the time. “When I try to do something on social media, it’s pathetic… I think about it too much. And therefore when I do use it I think it lacks that authenticity, that fluidity, that I think extra young people [appreciate.]”