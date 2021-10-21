Bey Alive: Latest Trailer For “King Richard” Features New Music From Beyoncé

We’re less than a month away from release day!

We’re super excited to share the latest trailer for “KING RICHARD” starring Will Smith and Aunjanue Ellis. The film tells the story of Venus and Serena Williams’ father Richard as he set out to help mold their future as champions in the sport of tennis.

You might have noticed that the latest trailer for “King Richard” features a new song from Beyoncé called “Bey Alive.” Will Smith posted the updated clip to his Instagram page and the video introduction featured Will sitting on the couch with Venus and Serena! So much excitement is building for the film’s November 19th release.

Here’s a full synopsis of the film:

Armed with a clear vision and a brazen 78-page plan, Richard Williams is determined to write his daughters, Venus and Serena, into history. Training on Compton, California’s neglected tennis courts—rain or shine—the girls are shaped by their father’s unyielding commitment and their mother’s balanced perspective and keen intuition, defying the seemingly insurmountable odds and prevailing expectations laid before them. Based on the true story that will inspire the world, “King Richard” follows the uplifting journey of a family whose unwavering resolve and unconditional belief ultimately delivers two of the world’s greatest sports legends.

“King Richard” will be in theaters on November 19th and on HBO Max via their Ad-Free plan for 31 days following theatrical release.