“King Richard”: Will Smith Stars As Father Of Future Tennis Greats Venus And Serena Williams [Trailer]

When Venus and Serena Williams were initially coming up in the tennis ranks, their pops Richard took a LOT of heat.

But now that those days of his kids being tested are over — it’s only right that the red carpet is being rolled out and Richard Williams is getting the royal treatment with the upcoming Warner Bros. Pictures film “King Richard,” depicting all the hardwork and determination he put into his kids becoming the incredible athletes we love to watch! The film stars none other than Will Smith as Richard Williams and from the looks of the trailer — this project is promising to be truly incredible.

Check it out below:





Play



What did you think of the trailer?

Based on the true story that will inspire the world, “King Richard” follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Driven by a clear vision of their future and using unconventional methods, Richard has a plan that will take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons. “King Richard” is a profoundly moving film that shows the power of family, perseverance and unwavering belief as a means to achieve the impossible and impact the world.

King Richard highlights one father’s relentless drive and unapologetic vision to change the game. Determined to do things his way, Richard Williams made a plan and defied the odds by raising not one, but two of the greatest athletes of all time: Venus and Serena Williams (who executive produced the film alongside their sister Isha Price).

Alongside Will Smith is an impressive ensemble cast, including rising stars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena Williams, and Aunjanue Ellis as Oracene “Brandi” Williams, Jon Bernthal as coach Rick Macci, Tony Goldwyn as coach Paul Cohen, and Dylan McDermott as a sports agent.

Directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and written by Zach Baylin, the producers are Tim White and Trevor White under their Star Thrower Entertainment banner, and Will Smith under his Westbrook banner. Isha Price, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, James Lassiter, Jada Pinkett Smith, Adam Merims, Lynn Harris, Allan Mandelbaum, Jon Mone and Peter Dodd serve as the executive producers.

“King Richard” will be released in theaters in the US on November 19th and on HBO Max via their Ad-Free plan for 31 days following theatrical release.