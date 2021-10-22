Bossip Video

There’s so much to love about a brand that celebrates Black Girl Magic!

One of our favorite brands, Brown Girl Jane held their two-day Black Beauty and Wellness Summit on October 14 & 15 last week virtually with over a dozen sessions, including panels addressing Black maternal health, plant-based medicine, spiritual and physical wellness and more.

In addition to the virtual events, the summit kicked off with a pamper day at the St. Regis Spa in partnership with Cantu beauty.

Guests were treated to spa treatments including facials, massages and body treatments and every attendee was sent home with a bag of goodies, gifted by Brown Girl Jane and Cantu Beauty!

The 2021 Black Beauty and Wellness Summit began with a blessing from Mikki Taylor, then Black Girl Jane Founders Malaika Jones, Tai Beauchamp and Nia Jones welcomed participants.

The day continued with a panel called Black Beauty Redefined featuring Beauty editor Julee Wilson, which also included Mila Jam, Karla Davis, Kelly Augustine and Selita Ebanks.

Attendees interested in entrepreneurial endeavors were treated to a talk entitled The Business of Funding: Angels, VC, PE, Series A, B, and the Funding Basics which featured notable experts Kimberly Blackwell, Taydra Mitchell-Jackson, and Megan Holston Alexander.

The day closed out with a Fireside Chat featuring Ibtihaj Muhammad and Cari Champion.

Day 2 of the Summit kicked off with a Welcome to Wellness with Mecca Day, which was followed by a panel on Black Maternal Health. Attendees were next treated to a panel on plant-based healing, presented by Curaleaf, with Tracy G, Ashley Banks, Dr. Safiya Lyn, and Coach Gessie.

The day continued with a panel entitled The Power of Connecting and Building Relationships presented by Humanity of Connection with Eunique Jones Gibson, Codie Elaine Oliver and Melissa Chanel.

The day continued with a GNC sponsored panel called Understanding Supplements: with Kish Burries and Dr. Karleena Tuggle.

Entrepreneurship took center stage with afternoon panels titled Entrepreneurship: Top 5 Things The ‘Gram Didn’t Teach You and Intergenerational Wellness and Entrepreneurship with Simone I. Smith and Samaria Leah Smith. Both of those panels were supported by McDonald’s Positively Black & Golden.

Next the winners of the Brown Girl Jane & SheaMoisture Grant Fund were recognized.

Then Michelle Williams checked in for a talk about mental health.

Jessica Burns next offered up a Golden Guidance Moment before the Summit ended with a Thank You from the Founders of Black Girl Jane.

Following the virtual summit, the BGJ founders celebrated the Summit with a special invite only brunch held at Atlanta’s Garden Room.