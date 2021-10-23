Yikes, Yaya! Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Facing 20 Years In Prison For Allegedly Stabbing Lapattra Lashai Jacobs In Baby Mama Brawl Over NBA YoungBoy

Iyanna ‘Yaya’ Mayweather, daughter of boxing champ Floyd Mayweather, could spend serious time behind bars.

She was arrested in April of 2020 for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Mayweather allegedly stabbed Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, one of NBA YoungBoy’s baby mamas, at the rapper’s Houston home. The Jasmine Brand reports that the Yaya is facing up to 20 years the felony charge. That’s a major improvement from earlier reports of a possible 99 years in prison but still sounds like a lifetime for the 21-year-old.

Fortunately, Jacobs survived the stabbing, but she sustained serious injuries to her right arm and hand. A month after the incident, she appeared on Instagram live to discuss her recovery.

The clip demonstrates how severely damaged the tendons in Jacobs’ hand are. At the time was unable to lift her wrist, make a fist, or do much more than slightly twitch her fingers. “I’m not gonna show y’all my scars because that’s nasty,” she said. However, she did remove the cast on her hand to show the swelling and immobility. Jacobs described how her injuries made it difficult to do normal activities like bathe or get dressed.

“This hand is not even working, like I can’t even pick up, I wish I could’ve showed ya’ll how I pick up something I can’t even pick up nothing, my therapy made me a thing, it makes [me] look so handicap, thats why I don’t like putting it on. It helps me pick up stuff.”

In the year and a half since the incident, Jacobs is still suffering from her injuries. In September, she slayed in a sexy red dress on her Instagram. Although she no longer wears a cast, she was wearing a brace on her hand.

On YouTube, Jacobs posted an emotional update a few weeks ago. She had surgery on her arm a year ago and her doctors said she’ll need another operation for the nerves in her hand.

“I don’t wish this on my worst enemy if I had one,” she said about ongoing nerve damage and treatments. Jacobs asked for continued prayers and support. “I can’t enjoy my life how I want to. I used to be turned up and having so much fun. I used to work. And I don’t want nobody to feel sorry for me, it just is what it is.”

We wish Lapattra Lashai Jacobs a smooth recovery and healing from the upcoming procedure. Yaya Mayweather’s pre-trial hearing is scheduled for February 2022.