Does this make you upset?

20-year-old mother Iyanna Mayweather is facing a ton of criticism online after sharing clips of her with her 5-week-old baby boy moving and grooving on her family yacht yesterday. The excited mother teased her followers before the affair, announcing that she would be bringing Kentrell Jr.– her son fathered by rapper NBA YoungBoy, on his first yacht ride. So, why were people so upset?

From the outside looking in at Iyanna and her mom Melissa Rene’s IG live videos, there seemed to be loud music, a handful of guests, and LOTS of boat rocking taking place on board. This fueled negative reactions to Yaya’s decision.

“It doesn’t get anymore chaotic than yaya on a yacht with her newborn,” one person wrote, sharing screenshots from the affair.

Another person called the mom “dumb” for bringing the month-old child out on a yacht during a pandemic. There were many similar reactions to these on Twitter. But are these unbiased assessments?

To be fair, later in the evening Yaya did show herself on live dancing with friends without her baby. We can assume there was a nanny on board. Newborn babies do travel on cruise ships and everyone could’ve gotten tested beforehand if we’re being optimistic.

Just a day before the backlash, Yaya expressed how much she enjoys being a mother so far. In just 5 weeks, she called the experience “the happiest I’ve ever been” while speaking to her followers on a live stream.

What are your thoughts on the backlash Yaya is getting for this?