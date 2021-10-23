Bossip Video

After watching the mother of his children, Kourtney Kardashian, get engaged to someone else, Scott Disick has finally decided to grow up and start hanging out with older women. Not older than him, just older than his usual 19-year-old love interests…but not by much.

A recently single Scott was seen out on the town last night in Los Angeles with a new young lady by his side. The 38-year-old was spotted at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood on Thursday hanging out with 23-year-old model Elizabeth Grace Lindley, according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail.

For the evening, Disick was dressed casually in cargo pants and a black hoodie. His date decided to go for a more ambitious look, wearing a tight black dress and knee-high leather boots.

This marks the first time the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been seen out with a new girl since he and ex Amelia Gray Hamlin split in September after almost two years of dating. It’s also the first sighting of the father of three since his Kourtney Kardashian got engaged to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker on Sunday.

Just one day after the proposal, which was plastered all over social media by friends, family, and fans, a source told Page Six that Disick was “losing his mind” over the situation

“Scott is going crazy,” the insider claimed. “He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.”

On Thursday, however, Disick seemed fine as he chatted with Lindley among a group of friends. As of now, it’s unclear if the pair are just friends or romantically linked.