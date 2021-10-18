Bossip Video

Someone check on Scott…

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are engaged!

The romantic proposal went down on Sunday, October 17, when the Blink 182 drummer set up a big arrangement of flowers on a beach in Souther California. He led the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star to the heart-shaped arrangement, which they stood in the middle of as he popped the question.

Word started to spread from eavesdropping beachgoers that a big, celebrity proposal was happening last night, and less than an hour later, Kourtney posted the news to Instagram, simply writing, “forever” and tagging Barker. He responded with the same in her comment section, adding an infinity symbol.

Travis’ daughter, Alabama Barker, is the one who first posted pics of Kourt’s massive rock, congratulating the couple and expressing her support for this endeavor. That was followed by a post from Kim Kardashian, who shared video of the pair making out before zooming in on her sister’s insane new accessory.

Hopefully, we’ll get a better look at the gorgeous oval diamond in the next few days.

While this is obviously a huge leap in any relationship, it’s safe to say most of us saw this one coming. Honestly, the only surprising thing about this engagement is that Travis popped the question before his buddy Machine Gun Kelly proposed to Megan Fox…but that’s probably coming sometime soon.

After posting a picture of their interlocked fingers and going public with their relationship on Valentine’s Day, Kravis have been absolutely inseparable. Following her decade-long relationship with the father of her children, Scott Disick, and a few private relationships thereafter, it was immediately obvious how different this partner was for Kourtney from the constant PDA.

Now, just 8 months later, they’re getting married, and everyone in both families seems to be over the moon.

Congrats, Kravis!