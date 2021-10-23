Bossip Video

Beyhive get your coins ready!

Queen Bey is set to drop her #PELOTONPARK collection on the Adidas website Nov. 10th.

The official Instagram account for Ivy Park dropped a new campaign video for their upcoming collaboration with the popular fitness company on Friday (Oct. 22). The video featured Peloton instructors including Ally Love, Cody Rigsby and Becs Gentry in designs from the new capsule.

The collection features lifestyle and performance footwear and apparel in pops of neon, olive and black. Ivy Park is almost always known to sell out, so we’re here to help you map out what items you want the most before charging your card.

The line consists of 29 pieces, including T-shirts, bike shorts, tights, cutout sports bras and shorts, as well as windbreakers and cropped hoodies. There is also the IVP Ultrapark, a unisex shoe offered in sizes four to 14.

Sizes for the collection range from XXS to 3XL and prices will range from $45 to $200 for the apparel and $200 for the sneakers.

“The first-of-its-kind collection celebrates the joining of music, sport and fashion,” Adidas said in a press release. “Purposefully crafted to empower everyone on their fitness journey, Adidas x Ivy Park x Peloton is a statement of inclusivity and energetic movement.”

Good news is that the Ivy Park X Peloton collection will be available on the Adidas website, in their physical stores and on the Peloton e-commerce sites. This gives buyers more opportunity to snag the items they like from multiple websites!

This collaboration seems to be an annual thing for Beyoncé and Peloton. The two collaborated this time last year for the homecoming-themed workouts. The classes — which included strength, running, indoor cycling, meditation, BootCamp and yoga — were available to Peloton members through the mobile app and on the company’s treadmills and exercise bikes.

Also, students from 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) were given two-year Peloton digital memberships.

“Peloton and I both believe that the power of music can help uplift, motivate and inspire those on their fitness journeys,” Beyoncé previously said. “I’ve been a Peloton member for several years, and I’m excited to partner with a company that helps people, young and old, be the best versions of themselves in an innovative and adaptable way. I’m proud to celebrate the students at HBCUs with this donation, to encourage them to find and embrace their own wellness regimens.”

Partner schools include: Bennett College, Clark Atlanta University, Grambling State University, Hampton University, Howard University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Spelman College, Texas Southern University and Wilberforce University.

With all that being said, don’t go bankrupt trying to buy everything Bey puts out! In case you forgot, Ivy Park x Adidas Rodeo collection, was released in August, and her all-orange Flex Park collection, was released in July. One thing sis knows how to do is get to the bag and we love to see it, get your coins Queen Bey!

Are you excited for the drop? Will you be coping? Let us know below!