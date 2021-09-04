Bossip Video

Today Beyoncé celebrates her 40th year around the sun and we’re ticking off all the way she encompasses her astrological sign.

The 28-time Grammy Award-winning artist has changed the face of music over the last decade with her infectious hits, cinematic music videos, poised and polished choreography, and Internet-breaking moments. There’s no one who does it quite like the Houston native.

Bey embodies all the quintessential Virgo traits from her relentless work ethic and determination to her insurmountable creativity and humble nature.

Perhaps what fans love so much about Bey is her sense of Virgo allure and mystique. Every time you see the star dancing and singing with her effortless vocals on stage it’s like watching a masterpiece, and these days as a busy mom of three and entrepreneur, it’s rare to see the former Destiny’s Child member front and center in the media, but it’s apparently intentional. Beyonce recently opened up to Harper’s BAZAAR about why she keeps her personal life so hush-hush.

“I’ve fought to protect my sanity and my privacy because the quality of my life depended on it,” the star explained, citing how the music industry can be detrimental to artists. “A lot of who I am is reserved for the people I love and trust. Those who don’t know me and have never met me might interpret that as being closed off. Trust, the reason those folks don’t see certain things about me is that my Virgo a** does not want them to see it….It’s not because it doesn’t exist!”

PERIOD!

We can all take a few lessons from Bey on how persistence and hard work make for the key ingredients to success, and how her Virgo realness has powered a wealth of her amazing achievements throughout the years.

Let’s take a look at some of this enigmatic Earth sign’s Virgo traits.

Virgos have an eye for detail and their creativity is unmatched.

During her candid sit down with Harper’s BAZAAR, Beyoncé noted how passionate she was about taking charge of her career in her 20s by pushing her creative boundaries and acquiring new skills. The NAACP award recipient said she built a passion for storytelling and film editing Eventually, Beyonce made her directional debut in 2013 when she released her autobiographical documentary Life Is But a Dream. Oh, and did we mention she directed the entire I Am World Tour in 2014 too?

“I’ve spent so many years trying to better myself and improve whatever I’ve done that I’m at a point where I no longer need to compete with myself, ” the Virgo icon told Harper’s. “I have no interest in searching backwards. The past is the past. I feel many aspects of that younger, less evolved Beyoncé could never f*** with the woman I am today. Haaa!”

We know that’s right!

Compassion

Beyonce might be known as the inimitable “Sasha Fierce” while on stage, but the “Single Ladies” crooner has undoubtedly exhibited her big heart over the years of charity work that she has done with her BeyGood foundation. Last year during the pandemic, the star donated $500,000 to people facing evictions when the Eviction Moratorium was set to end. More recently, the star teamed up with Adidas to issue $1000 grants to victims affected by the Texas winter storms.

Virgos have been dubbed the “most caring and compassionate” sign of the Zodiac.

A classic Virgo trait is perfectionism and Bey admittedly encompasses that.

“I am a perfectionist. I practice till my feet bleed,” Beyonce once said at a press conference, and we absolutely believe her. Bey’s iconic “Homecoming” performance at Coachella proved just that.

The star reportedly practiced every day leading up to the coveted show, sometimes for 11 hours straight according to Billboard.

In her “Homecoming” documentary, Beyonce said she challenged herself to drop the baby weight that she gained after giving birth to her precious twins Rumi and Sir. At her highest weight, she was 218 pounds. By the time she started tracking her weight in her “Homecoming” doc, she was 175. To slim down even further and get Coachella ready, Bey followed a strict diet along with a rigorous workout routine.

“In order to meet my goal, I’m limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol,” Beyoncé said in the doc. “And I’m hungry.” “I definitely pushed myself further than I knew I could and I learned a very valuable lesson,” she added. “I will never push myself that far again.”



Loyalty

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more loyal sign than a Virgo so it’s only natural that Bey encompasses that trait.

Bey has been crazy in love with her hubby Jay-Z for more than 20 years. Jay and Bey met in 1999 when the star was just 18-years-old according to USA Today. A year later, they began dating.

“There was no rush — no one expected me to run off and get married,” the Lion King actress told Seventeen in November 2008. “I really don’t believe that you will love the same thing when you’re 20 as you do at 30.”

The couple’s romance quickly blossomed over into their music careers with the two collaborating on classics like 2002’s “03 Bonnie and Clyde” and “Crazy in Love” the following year. In 2008, the couple finally tied the knot on April 4.

Beyonce welcomed her firstborn child Blue Ivy with the famed rapper in January of 2012, and five years later she surprised fans with the birth of her twin babies Rumi and Sir in June of 2017.

What’s love without a little adversity? Beyonce and Jay’s relationship has certainly been tested throughout the years. In 2013, the rapper admitted to cheating on his wife during an interview with the New York Times, citing that his childhood trauma was to blame, BBC noted.

“The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself,” Jay-Z said. “You have to survive,” the businessman continued. “So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions.