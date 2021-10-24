Bossip Video

Insecure is coming to an end, but the celebrations are just getting started!

On Saturday, October 23, HBO kicked off the final season of the beloved series with Insecure Fest in Los Angeles.

The day was hosted by Crissle & Fran of the Insecuritea Podcast and featured sounds by DJ R-Tistic, a local Black-owned marketplace and food vendors, and even surprise musical performances from Jazmine Sullivan, Schoolboy Q, Duckwrth, Flo Milli and Kamaiyah.

Fans in attendance also got to see an exclusive screening of the new season of Insecure, with appearances by the cast themselves including Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, Kendrick Sampson, Leonard Robinson and Courtney Taylor.

The evening prior, Raedio–the audio everywhere company founded by Issa Rae and led by longtime business partner Benoni Tagoe, and Grey Goose vodka–hosted an intimate Friends & Family dinner to toast to the final season of Insecure and its accompanying soundtrack, produced by Raedio.

The exclusive soiree was held at popular soul food spot, Alta, and was attended by cast mates, Raedio and soundtrack talent, tastemakers and more. The star-studded affair kicked off with welcome speeches from Tagoe, who gave attendees a first-listen at the upcoming soundtrack with exclusive performances from Josh Levy, Nnena and BK Habermehl, and specialty curated martinis from Grey Goose vodka and Raedio.

The festivities carried on well into the morning hours with DJ Nameless spinning beats for A-list guests including Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Kendrick Sampson, Sarunas Jackson, and more.

The final season of Insecure premieres exclusively on HBO on Sunday, Oct. 24, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will be available to stream on HBO Max. Until then, check out photos from Insecure Fest and Raedio’s Friends & Family dinner down below: