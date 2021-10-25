Bossip Video

Last Thursday, veteran actor and producer Alec Baldwin was on the set of a new film, Rust, which was being shot in Santa Fe, New Mexico, when he fired a prop gun that killed Halyna Hutchins, the film’s director of photography, and injured director Joel Souza. It was a senseless tragedy that most people—decent human beings who don’t see a person’s accidental death as a reason to score political “F you” points—responded to with shock, sadness, and sympathy for the victims and for the man who has to live with what happened.

Then there are right-wingers like house negress Candace Owens and Trump degenerate (I know—that’s redundant) Donald Trump Jr. who decided to express their non-condolences by refusing to take a break from being terrible and deplorable people.

Both of them appear to be so salty over Baldwin’s portrayals of ex-President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live that they decided an innocent woman’s death presented them with the perfect opportunity for an unseasoned clap-back.

First, let’s start with Candace “Can I get a Coon-baya, my white Lord?” Owens.

“Alec Baldwin spent 4 years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers,” the sunken place queen who traded her edges for Trump butt prints long ago wrote. “What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic justice if it weren’t for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad.”

I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out that Owens, like every other conservative with a platform, constantly accuses progressives of being “snowflakes” because they get offended by offensive things, but she’s so offended by the mocking of the most mockable President in recent history that she thinks an incident ending in a woman’s death would be “poetic justice” if not for said woman’s death.

But hey—realizing a post is inappropriate for the occasion and keeping it in the drafts requires human decency, and for that, you must first be human, and not an ashy, tap-dancing succubus who thinks bad wigs will stop people from noticing her head is shaped like a guitar pick.

Now let’s move on to the guy who carries the name Trump but still somehow manages to be even less charismatic than this guy:

Donald Trump Jr., The Trump that not even Trump supporters care about, took to Instagram to reveal that Baldwin has been living in his head rent free all because he’d been keeping SNL alive by making fun of his Tang-flavored father who, by the way, spent his entire presidency and campaign making fun of everyone he doesn’t like, including a disabled reporter.

Trump Jr. captioned one of his tasteless posts with a series of questions, some of which would have been genuine, understandable inquiries if it weren’t so clear he was only asking them because Baldwin got paid to talk about his daddy on national TV.

“Why was a prop gun loaded and capable of firing? Why was an actor pointing a gun at a cinematographer and pulling the trigger?” Trump Jr. asked. “Why do those who hate guns so much have no problem profiting from them. Why are those who hate guns and profit from them not learning basic gun safety so as to be able to double-check these things themselves?”

Since we’re just out here asking rhetorical questions that probably have actual answers, I have a few for hairy baby Trump.

Have you ever been on a film set to see what close proximity crew members are to the actors?

How would you know what was going on in the scene to know where Baldwin should have been pointing the gun?

Would you have been happy if it were an actor who was killed and not the cinematographer?

Why do you think the existence of guns in a movie is the same as gun promotion?

Why does your beard always look like you ate it and vomited it all over your own face?

Do they not do shapeups at Supercuts?

Why can I always smell your breath through the camera and why does it always smell like Funyuns and earring backs?

Neither Owens nor Trump Jr. cares how their insensitive posts might make grieving family members of Hutchins feel. Because, again, you have to be human to show signs of humanity, and neither of these snowflakey troglodytes qualify.