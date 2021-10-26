Bossip Video

Chrissy Teigen has been an open about her and her family’s mourning process following the loss of her third child with John Legend, Jack. Now, she’s going even deeper into how her children are handling things since.

In September 2020, the Cravings cookbook author revealed that she and Legend had lost their pregnancy, a baby boy they had already named Jack.

Now, more than a year later, Teigen has opened up about how she keeps her late son’s memory alive, telling Scary Mommy how she and her family — including their kids, Luna and Miles — take Jack’s ashes with them when they travel.

“Whether we go on a vacation or something, [Luna and Miles] always say, ‘Don’t forget baby Jack.’ And then I have to pack him up,” Chrissy revealed. “And then we get to where we’re going, they’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, he must be thirsty,'” she continued. “This might sound crazy to people, but they’ll put a little glass of water next to his little box of ashes. And they really love being a part of it.”

“…It wasn’t really until we got his ashes back, I think, that they started to be able to say, ‘Okay, this happened. Here he is now. He didn’t make it,'” she added. She continued, saying, “It was something for them to be able to put a story to, where we could say, ‘Okay, Jack is in here and he is going to stay with us.’ And maybe one day we might release him. And he loves that we still think about him, and he loves that we’re still emotional about him, but more than anything, he loves that we talk about him.”

Last month, on the one year anniversary of their loss, Chrissy posted about the ceremony their held in honor of Jack, hoping it would lead to some closure for her and her family.