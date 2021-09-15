Bossip Video

Chrissy Teigen has always been open about her ventures into the world of plastic surgery, and now, she’s talking to fans about her latest procedure.

Over the weekend, the cookbook author revealed in her Instagram Story that she had fat removed from her cheeks to achieve a more sculpted look. In the clip, Teigen explains she had buccal fat removal done by Dr. Jason Diamond, going on to point out her very defined jawline.

“I did that Dr. Diamond buccal fat removal thing here,” Chrissy says, showing off her cheekbones. “And since I quit drinking, I’m really seeing the results.”

This comes following Teigen’s celebration for being 50 days sober earlier this month.

In the video, she continued, “I like it. Yeah, I did it, what?” She continued her shameless plug in the text over the video, writing, “No shame in my game,” over the clip and tagging Dr. Diamond.

Chrissy Teigen has always been candid with fans about her medical procedures and surgeries–cosmetic or otherwise.

Just last year, the Lip Sync Battle star had surgery to remove her breast implants; In February, she underwent endometriosis surgery to alleviate pain from the disorder, which causes uterine lining tissue to incorrectly grow outside of the uterus.

Back in 2019, Teigen revealed that she gets Botox in her armpits to prevent sweating, a procedure that was also done by Dr. Diamond. At the time, she shared a video of herself getting it done on her Instagram Stories writing, “BOTOXED MY ARMPITS. TRULY BEST MOVE I HAVE EVER MADE.”

Well, when in Hollywood…

Can you spot the difference in Chrissy’s face?