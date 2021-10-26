Travis Scott has finally unveiled the lineup for his highly-anticipated Astroworld 2021 festival in his hometown of Houston, Texas.
“NOVEMBER COME WONT YOU POP OUT AT THE FEST. 3RD ANNUAL ASTROWORLD FEST LINE IS NOW HERE,” Scott wrote in his caption. “WELCOME TO UTOPIA WE MORPHED THE GROUNDS INTO A NEW UNIVERSE THIS YEAR CANT WAIT FOR YALLL TO SEEEE IT. AND IM BRINGING SOME AVENGERS WIT ME.”
He went on to say that even though the show sold out months ago, he was able to release more tickets for fans.
“PS SHOW IS SOLD OUT BUT I FINESSED A BIT MORE FOR YALL LETS THE RAGGGGGEEEEEEEERSS F***ING COMMENCE BASNNFKDJDJRVEBEHWH,” he wrote.
It’s safe to say Travis Scott is excited to return to festival life post-COVID (even though the pandemic still rages on. Be safe, kids!)
Check out the full lineup for yourself down below:
