Is it now, brotha?

Every single MAGA bootlicker who took their faux-victim a** to Washington, D.C. to participate in an insurrection on behalf of Donald Trump deserves every millisecond of jail time that time are sentenced. Period. Let’s get that part out of the way off rip.

Now, is the United States criminal justice system egregiously flawed? Of course it is. However, using that fact to try to defend yourself from top-shelf dumbassery is just pathetic. Here’s what we mean.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Troy Anthony Smocks, a Black man, was one of the aforementioned MAGA morons who ran down on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Subsquently, he was arrested and charged with one felony count of transmitting threats in interstate commerce. We can only assume that it was the advice of Smocks’ lawyer that he plead guilty to said crime. He did so while standing in front of U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia Judge Tanya S. Chutka. Upon being sentenced, Smocks hit Judge Chutka with this move:

“Your honor, this is racism,” Smocks contended, before referencing Martin Luther King Jr., claiming he shares the same “idea of justice” as the late civil rights leader.

Smocks went on to cite the case of 59-year-old Dawn Bancroft, a fellow insurrectionist who just so happens to be a white woman. Bancroft was allowed to plead to a misdemeanor despite recording herself on Capitol property looking for Nancy Pelosi so she could “shoot her in the friggin’ brain.” The Feds declined to charge her and they were quick to pull out the semantics that she said this while walking out of the building so her threats were likely unserious.

In any event, Judge Chutka was not having a single syllable of it.

She slammed Smocks, telling the man, “Coming into this courtroom and trying to make yourself out to be a victim of racism. … I find that offensive.” She continued, “There are people who died for civil rights. For you to hold yourself up somehow as a soldier in that fight is really quite audacious,”

Smockes was ultimately sentenced to 14 months in jail which is the longest sentence that anyone connected to January 6 has received thus far. That said, he did also receive credit for the 9 months he sat waiting for trial.