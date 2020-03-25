Aw Poor Thing: Kanye West Talks Backlash He Suffered For Becoming An Obsequiously Obtuse Black MAGA

Kanye West will never ever be viewed the same way that was before he decided to lick Donald Trump’s boots clean. Whatever his legacy was prior to his MAGA indoctrination no longer exists.

The new Kanye West is a lover of the man who wants Americans to go back to work and church in the middle of a global coronavirus pandemic that is literally killing hundreds of people per day so that he can brag about the economy. That’s who Kanye West’s new hero is.

Kim Kardashian’s husband recent chopped it up with Wall Street Journal Magazine and talked about how donning the red MAGA hat has affected him.

Here’s what he had to say via PEOPLE:

“I’m a black guy with a red [MAGA] hat, can you imagine?” West says. “It reminded me of how I felt as a black guy before I was famous, when I would walk in a restaurant and people would look at you like you were going to steal something. ‘This is your place, Ye, don’t talk about apparel. This is your place, Ye, you’re black, so you’re a Democrat.’ ”

Something has been stolen alright, Kanye’s soul.

“Everything is about putting people in their place. Classism, protectionism—not just racism,” West adds. “Classism is like living on a bookshelf. The more money you have, the higher you go. And you get to the top and look over and what do you see? Fear.”

Brotha, wtf are you talking about? Smh. ‘Ye also spoke briefly about helping A$AP Rocky with his imprisonment in Sweden.

He has “unusual access to the Trump administration,” WSJ. Magazinepoints out — citing how West called Trump to help free fellow rapper A$AP Rocky back in July after he was taken into custody in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 2 following a street altercation involving a 19-year-old male. As the magazine lays out, West called Jared Kushner at the White House from his swimming pool in Calabasas. Less than an hour later, while West was out of the pool and eating breakfast, he received a call back from the president.

“All these old folks know who A$AP Rocky is now,” he joked the outlet. “It’s hilarious. Old folks be like, ‘That A$AP Rocky kid ain’t too bad, huh?’”

Gee, that sure is neat-o. SMFH.