Ain’t Sh*t Funny About Kevin Hart’s Fall From Grace In Upcoming Netflix Drama “True Story”

Netflix has something new for y’all!

This morning the streaming giant debuted the trailer for “True Story,” the new dramatic Limited Series from Eric Newman starring Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes. Snipes and Hart play brothers who are vastly different. A tour stop in Kid’s (Hart) hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes) threaten to destroy everything he’s built. Check out the trailer below:

Play

This marks Hart’s dramatic series debut who also serves as an executive producer. It’s kind of wild that with all the projects that Kevin Hart has done — he’s never done a dramatic series, riiiight?

True Story is executive produced by Narcos and Narcos: Mexico showrunner Eric Newman, under his overall Television deal with Netflix. That says a lot about how gritty this show could potentially get.

Caroline Currier from Grand Electric and Mike Stein and Tiffany Brown from Hartbeat Productions all serve as co-producers.

Stephen Williams (Watchmen, Lost) will direct and executive produce the first three episodes.

Hanelle Culpepper (Star Trek Picard, Kung Fu) will direct the final four episodes.

Are you excited for this one? What exactly do you think Wesley Snipes character did to get Kid all hemmed up?