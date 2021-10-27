Bossip Video

Can’t say we’re shocked.

For those of you who haven’t been paying attention, Caitlyn Jenner isn’t the trans ally that you might assume she is. She is a devout conservative and will spout off all the Republican party talking points when it comes to just about every issue imaginable. We say all that to say, it should not be a surprise that she is taking a stance that is diametrically opposed to a great many in her community

Yesterday, Jenner took to Twitter to express her support for embattled comedian Dave Chappelle as he continues to be under intense pressure from the LGBTQ+ crowd as well as Netflix own employees who recently protested his latest comedy special The Closer.

This isn’t the first time that Caitlyn has upset people who are fighting for the dignity of gay, lesbian, trans, bi, and others under the rainbow umbrella. She raised the ire of many when she spoke out when she asserted that trans athletes should only be competing in sports that correspond with their birth gender saying, “It’s an issue of fairness and we need to protect girls’ sports in our schools.”

There is no doubt that Caitlyn is gonna use any and everything to help raise her profile as a political-hopeful.