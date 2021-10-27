Bossip Video

Latto destroys her LA Leakers freestyle, spitting over Yung LA’s “Aint I.”

Latto continues to prove she is here to stay and if nothing else, she can actually rap better than most. We’ve seen Latto come up the ranks since she on Rap Game and she continues to elevate.

Her latest single “Big Energy” showcased both her rap talents and here pop side and while many loved the song, some had snarky comments to make about her spreading her wings. What better way to shut up those haters than dropping a hot freestyle just remind people you aren’t the one to play with?

This is exactly what Latto did today, stopping by Power 106’s LA Leakers to freestyle over Yung L.A.’s “Aint It,” a classic Atlanta record. With Latto being from Clayton County, it was only right she did the beat justice and she delivered.

“How the hell I’m pescatarian in a lamb chop truck?” Latto Freestyles, “B***h, stop playin’ with my pen, I been that since 16/The pitch mean, I’m pullin’ rap hoes’ cards like the vaccine/Y’all seen on the flat screen, I’m a rap b***h bad dream/ Write, rap, and sing, plus the looks, b***h I’m a cash machine.”

Two minutes inn, Latto catches the beat and the rest is history. You can watch the full freestyle below.