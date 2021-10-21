Bossip Video

Big Sean finally made it over to Power 106’s LA Leakers, where he delivered a highly-anticipated freestyle for almost 10 minutes straight.

After releasing five albums and being in the industry for more than a decade, the Detroit rapper met up with the LA Leakers for the show’s 122nd episode.

It’s safe to say the beloved rapper’s freestyle didn’t disappoint, going at it for nearly nine minutes in an episode released on Wednesday. During his appearance, Sean rapped over Kanye West’s “Hurricane,” on which he originally had a verse, Drake and Jay-Z’s “Love All,” Jay-Z and Memphis Bleek’s “Dear Summer,” and Nardo Wick’s huge hit, “Who Want Smoke??”

While he was rapping, Sean touched on a number of topics, including some bars about Kanye West’s mother Donda signing his advance check to him before officially bringing him onto the GOOD Music roster. He went on to drop bars about being with Kobe Bryant on New Year’s Day in 2020 just weeks before the Lakers legend passed away, NBA players shooting their shot in his girlfriend’s DMs, and addressed artists he wrote hit songs for that failed to pay him for his work.

“A lot of songs I wrote for icons that I still ain’t even get publishing on / And some of them up more than me,” he raps. “I don’t know how they sleep at night knowing they wrong.”

