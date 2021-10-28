Bossip Video

Now, THIS is rude…

A Married At First Sight bride got a huge shock during Wednesday’s episode when she found out that her “best friend” made disparaging remarks about her.

As previously reported Johnny, 35, and Bao, 35, were pleasantly surprised to wed each other considering that they met while serving as Presidents of the Vietnamese Student Associations at their respective colleges.

Initially, things between them were pleasant until Johnny confessed that he had several hangups about Bao including her lack of showering, her “giddiness” that he “wasn’t attracted to”, her “lack of effort” and her “disingenuousness.”

At one point Johnny flat out said that “sometimes he “wishes he’d been matched with literally anyone else” and he ultimately surmised that they’re incompatible.

What a great guy, right?

Now after returning from a couple’s retreat where they slept in separate bedrooms, Bao and Johnny were seen chatting with #MAFS expert Dr. Pepper about the current state of their marriage. That’s when Johnny decided to drop a bomb about “not wanting to try anymore” with his wife.

According to Johnny, he spoke with Bao’s best friend Sarah and she affirmed his feelings about Bao being far from genuine. The betraying best friend told Johnny that Bao is “controlling” and she’d “never let any of her friends date her.”

“This totally makes sense,'” Johnny alleged that Sarah told him. “This is what I understand Bao is like in relationships.'” “Sarah has told me straight up she would never date Bao and she would never let hr friends date Bao,” Johnny added in a confessional. “She’s a controlling person that tries to break you down to where you have no choice but to lean on her and then she rebuilds you in the exact image that she wants.”

WOW! Pot meet kettle, much?

Johnny and Sarah’s words ultimately left Bao in tears and later during a discussion about the comments Johnny did what he does best, he up and left.

Social media quickly weighed on Bao’s betraying best friend and they were none too pleased.

With friends like that, who need enemies, Bao?

What do YOU think about Bao’s best friend betraying her on #MAFS?