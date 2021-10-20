Bossip Video

Two “Married At First Sight” couples had an awkward chat about sleeping arrangements and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look at what went down.

On tonight’s episode of #MAFS, the group’s embarking on a retreat on a ranch. And while some pairings are perfectly fine sharing beds as husband and wife, two couples clearly aren’t on the same page.

After their first night of fun at the retreat, Johnny and Bao and Brett and Ryan are ready to call it a night—but things get uncomfortable fast.

Johnny asks where everyone’s sleeping for the night and tells the group that each room only has a single bed. According to Ryan, he’s fine with sharing a room with his wife Brett—but unfortunately for him, he’s quickly shut down.

Ryan: “We can stay in the same room if Brett’s okay with it…” Brett: “I wasn’t thinking that—staying in the same room.”

Brett notes in a confessional that she’s confused by her hubby suddenly wanting to “have a sleepover.” “You can’t just throw bombs like that!” says Brett.

Meanwhile, Johnny offers everyone a solution; he and Ryan will share space while wives Brett and Bao each get their own bedrooms.

Johnny tells the cameras about his solution and admits that his goal is to ultimately “spend as little time as possible with Bao.”

“I don’t want to fight in front of the other couples,” says Johnny.

SIGHHHHHH, really Johnny?!

Based on this, what do YOU will happen on “Decision Day”?

Check out an exclusive clip below.

Tune in to #MAFS tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

