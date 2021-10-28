Bossip Video

Michael B. Jordan wants everyone to know just how proud he is of his girlfriend, Lori Harvey.

Last week, the Creed star supported his “turtle” by attending the launch of her new skincare line, SKN by LH.

At one point in the evening, he took the microphone and gave a speech of his own, gushing about the fact that he was “blown away” by his girlfriend, saying he was “extremely proud” of her dedication in launching her company.

“And everybody’s here to support you,” he continued. “The people that love you and the people that care about you, the people that really matter…they’re proud of you I’m proud of you and your parents are extremely proud of you.” He ended his sweet speech by assuring his partner, “There’s no place I’d rather be,” before professing, “I love you” and pulling her in for a kiss, which caused the audience to break out into cheers. Michael looked handsome as always, wearing a white turtleneck, brown slacks, and a perfectly-tailored cream jacket. But his girlfriend is who really stole the show, wearing a white dress with provocative cutouts on both sides, showing off her insane figure.

While promoting her new skincare line on Tuesday, Harvey did an interview with Access Daily, where she answered questions about her relationship with Jordan. When Kit Hoover asked her about the nickname “turtle,” she smiled from ear to ear and answered, “Mike calls me Turtle. My baby calls me Turtle.”

As for why he calls her turtle, Mario Lopez jokingly inquired, “You got a hardshell?” But Harvey went on to explain, “Honestly because he says I take so long to get ready. Like I move on turtle time. So he’s like, ‘OK, Turtle. All right, let’s go.’” She ended the answer for the question by saying, “It just stuck.”