Netflix’s new horrific series Squid Game is a viral sensation. Everywhere you scroll, people are talking about the show’s twisted premise and social implications. Like most things that go viral people love to imitate and with Halloween coming up, one can only imagine how many folks are planning to show up as a Squid Game contestant.

According to TMZ, some elementary schools in upstate New York are NOT trying to hear that. Three different elementary schools in Syracuse, New York have banned the signature red jumpsuits and slip-on Vans sneakers as Halloween costumes after parents wrote letters complaining about the violence that kids are imitating at school during recess. The principals at the schools are justifying their decision to ban based on “the potential violent message aligned with the costume.”

“We have observed some students at recess have been playing a version of [Squid Games] … which is intended for mature audiences ages 16 and older. Due to concerns about the potential violent nature of the game, it is inappropriate for recess play or discussion at school”

School Superintendent Craig Tice tells the Washington Post:

“Because of this activity our principals wanted to make sure our families are aware that it would be inappropriate for any student to wear to school a Halloween costume from this show.”

What do you think about this ban? Is it yet another instance of people being too damn sensitive to every little thing or is this costume really inappropriate for young children?

