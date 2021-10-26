Bossip Video

The director of Squid Game took issue with LeBron James’ comments about the show ending and wants to return the slander.

While LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers struggled during the preseason, the highlight ended up being a single post-game interview.

After one interview, a hot mic caught LeBron and Anthony Davis chatting about the hit Netflix show Squid Game. Anthony Davis rushed over to see if LeBron finished the show, which he revealed he had before offering some thoughts about the ending.

At the end of the show, the main character turns around before boarding a jet to see his daughter. LeBron admitted that he hated that part of the show and wishes the kid wasn’t left hanging. The clip of the two talking about the show went viral, since everyone was dying for more memes and content about the show.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyukhis finally gave a response to LeBron, showing he was clearly bothered by the King’s comments.

“Have you seen Space Jam 2?, LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I’m very thankful he watched the whole series.” “But I wouldn’t change my ending,” he added. “That’s my ending. If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show, except the ending.'”

You can clearly hear the hurt in his response. The funny part is, Hwang has already stated a sequel is something he really isn’t interested in doing. LeBron and SpringHill are always open to working, so maybe, if we are lucky, LeBron will take him up on that offer.